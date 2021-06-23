Assam Reports 2,278 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 2,728 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active caseload of the state to 30,524. The case positivity rate is 1.64 per cent.

Moreover, 30 Covid-related deaths have been recorded, while, 3,802 discharges have been made.

The overall count of the state has touched to 4,90,907.

The new cases have been detected out of 1,66,227 tests, and the district with the highest cases are: Golaghat (212), Kamrup Metro (187), Sonitpur (177), and Nagaon (171).

The district wise deaths are: Sonitpur (6), Nagaon (5), Cachar (3), Kamrup Metro (3), Nalbari (2), while Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Morigaon, Sivasagar, South Salamara, and Tinsukia.

The total fatalities have touched 4,310 with a death rate of 0.88 per cent and the recoveries have reached 4,54,726 with a recovery rate of 92.63 per cent.

