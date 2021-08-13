Assam Tenancy Bill Passed In Assam Assembly

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Tenancy Bill
Representative Image

Assam Assembly passed the newly formed Assam Tenancy Bill on Friday at the Assam Assembly.

Minister Ashok Singal has reacted to this newly passed bill in the state on the last day at the Assam Assembly meeting today.

According to the Centre’s guildlines, Assam is the first state to pass this bill, informed Minister Ashok Singal on Friday.

Related News

Cattle Preservation Bill Will Ensure Peace And Harmony In…

Assam Assembly: Opposition Demands Sending Cattle…

Maharashtra Reports 3rd Death of Delta Plus variant of…

Assam Govt Issues Guidelines for Celebrating I-Day

The Assam Tenancy Bill is meant to alleviate conflicts between tenants and the owners in the state.

Under this passed bill, taking rent and providing rent will be easier, said Ashok Singal.

Assam Assembly also discussed on the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 at the cabinet meeting today. However, the bill did not satisfy the opposition parties.

Oppositions have claimed that the Cattle Preservation Bill will create a division among the people of Assam who have been living together for years.

The bill goes against the right to eat, claimed opposition parties and demanded to send the bill to the select committee.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Sanctions 22,921 Vacancies In Education Department | Key Highlights

You might also like
Assam

SI Exam Scam: Kumar Sanjit Krishna Sent to 6-days Judicial Custody

Assam

Doul Mahotsav colours Barpeta

Top Stories

₹20,050 Cr Scheme Launched For Fisheries Sector

Top Stories

13 Assam women in SWAT team for PM’s security at Red Fort on I-Day

Entertainment

Zubeen, Jatin to join hands

Assam

HSLC Results: Education Minister orders probe on social media leak