Assam Tenancy Bill Passed In Assam Assembly

Assam Assembly passed the newly formed Assam Tenancy Bill on Friday at the Assam Assembly.

Minister Ashok Singal has reacted to this newly passed bill in the state on the last day at the Assam Assembly meeting today.

According to the Centre’s guildlines, Assam is the first state to pass this bill, informed Minister Ashok Singal on Friday.

The Assam Tenancy Bill is meant to alleviate conflicts between tenants and the owners in the state.

Under this passed bill, taking rent and providing rent will be easier, said Ashok Singal.

Assam Assembly also discussed on the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 at the cabinet meeting today. However, the bill did not satisfy the opposition parties.

Oppositions have claimed that the Cattle Preservation Bill will create a division among the people of Assam who have been living together for years.

The bill goes against the right to eat, claimed opposition parties and demanded to send the bill to the select committee.