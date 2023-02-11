7th LinkedIn Local Guwahati to be Organized on Feb 18

The 7th LinkedIn Local professional networking event in Guwahati to be held on February 18 is set to bring together professionals from diverse industries for a unique and exclusive networking experience.

This limited capacity, offline professional networking event will provide a platform for attendees to strengthen their professional network without any strict commitment.

The event is open to entrepreneurs, startups, business enthusiasts, professionals, freelancers, consultants, and marketers. The event will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and is being organized by LinkedIn Local team in Guwahati in association with NEDM Group as the digital and transaction partner.

Attendees can expect to interact with like-minded individuals and expand their professional network in a relaxed and friendly environment. The open format of the event allows for meaningful conversations and valuable connections to be made.

“We are thrilled to bring this exclusive networking opportunity to professionals in Guwahati for the 7th time. LinkedIn Local is the only open format professional networking event in the city and we believe that this will provide a unique platform for attendees to connect and grow their network,” said a representative from LinkedIn Local in Guwahati.

Registration for the event is now open and participants can secure their spot by booking their tickets before February 12 at bit.ly/7LLGHY. No spot registration is available on the day of the event.

For more information, please visit https://www.linkedinlocalguwahati.com/nextevent