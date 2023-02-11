Guwahati: Down Town School Organises Science Exhibition

The down town School students showcased their scientific and social studies knowledge in the first-ever Science Exhibition on Friday.

The students across Grade 1 to Grade 5 were introduced to every chapter through hands-on activities, which made the learning process more exciting and engaging. The students were given the opportunity to explore their creativity by making different projects from their science kits and on their own.

The event was attended by Dr. Rajeev Sarmah, Professor and Associate Dean of the Faculty of Science at Assam Downtown University who inaugurated the Science Exhibition. He was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the school's Principal Mrs. Maya Fernandes.

The esteemed guests included Dr. N. N. Dutta, the Chairman of the down town Charity Trust, along with trustees Ms. Gariasi Dutta, Ms. Mayurakshi Dutta, and the Managing Trustee, Mr. Joutishman Dutta.

The students were enthusiastic and confident in explaining their models, projects, and experiments to our guests, educators, and peers. The various science projects displayed by the students from Grade 1 to Grade 5 were truly impressive.

From the Grade 1 students made a Parachute, Plant Lapbook, Animals and their shelters, and The Night View. Students from Grade 5 performed Physical and Chemical Change experiments, made by the Recycling Paper model, and created a model of the Skeletal System.