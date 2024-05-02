A Plus Charge & ChargeMOD Partner to Power Up NE India's Electric Vehicle Revolution

Northeast India is about to get a major boost for electric vehicles (EVs) thanks to a powerful new partnership. A Plus Charge, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and chargeMOD, a company specializing in cutting-edge charging technology on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration to bring advanced charging infrastructure to the Northeast region of India.
This partnership will leverage A Plus Charge's extensive experience in deploying and managing EV charging stations with chargeMOD's innovative technology solutions. Together, they will work to establish a robust charging network across the Northeast, making EV ownership a more convenient and practical choice for residents and businesses.
“Northeast India holds immense potential for EV adoption, and this partnership is a significant step forward in making it a reality,” said Samyak Jain, Founder & CEO of A Plus Charge. “By combining our expertise, we can ensure that EV drivers have access to reliable and efficient charging infrastructure throughout the region. In following Kerala’s model, we are sure to create a more robust EV environment in Northeast India. Soon the public of NE India will be able to access A Plus Charge mobile app and use our chargers to electrify their journeys, at over 1000+ locations across North-East India.” said the EV Boy from Assam.
M. Ramanunni, CEO and Co-Founder of chargeMOD, echoed this sentiment. “We are excited to partner with A Plus Charge to make EV charging accessible and convenient for everyone in North East India. Our collaboration will not only benefit drivers but also contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable transportation future for the region. With A Plus bearing the torch for EV adoption in NE India, we are looking at a promising team up between our organizations. Together we can replicate Kerala’s work in creating sustainable EV charging infrastructure in other parts of the country.”