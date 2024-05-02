A Plus Charge & ChargeMOD Partner to Power Up NE India's Electric Vehicle Revolution

“Northeast India holds immense potential for EV adoption, and this partnership is a significant step forward in making it a reality,” said Samyak Jain, Founder & CEO of A Plus Charge. “By combining our expertise, we can ensure that EV drivers have access to reliable and efficient charging infrastructure throughout the region. In following Kerala’s model, we are sure to create a more robust EV environment in Northeast India. Soon the public of NE India will be able to access A Plus Charge mobile app and use our chargers to electrify their journeys, at over 1000+ locations across North-East India.” said the EV Boy from Assam.