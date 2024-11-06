A Recovery Path Ahead For Indian Market, Not A Smooth One

If you observe the chart A, the NIFTY index has seen two large impulse waves from COVID-19 lows and latest top of 26275 is exactly 100% extension of first impulse leg.Then, we have seen a correction from nowhere when everyone was bullish and nifty made a bottom of around 23800 which is 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the second impulse leg.Now the market has seen a bottom at the Fibonacci zone and currently quoting at 24500 area. The larger question is the correction over or not?