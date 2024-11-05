Market Shows Modest Recovery, Rebounds Above Key 24,200 Level

Key Stock Picks for Swing and Medium-Term Investment:

1. CAMS: The stock is strong above its 50- and 100-day EMAs amid rising mutual fund inflows. A potential target range is 5,200-5,500.

2. CDSL: Trading in a consolidation zone with resistance at 1,650, the stock shows potential for a breakout towards 1,800. Price targets are 1,750 and 1,800.

3. MCX: The stock remains above the 20- and 50-day EMAs and may soon retest 7,000-7,100 levels. Buy with a stop-loss below 6,100.

4. Oberoi Realty: In a horizontal channel, the stock is positioned for an advance with a daily close above 2,020. A rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart suggests targets of 2,150-2,200.

5. Axis Bank: Suggested buy around 1,160-1,165, with a target of 1,230-1,250 and a stop-loss below 1,130.

6. ICICI Bank: Recommended buy around 1,285-1,290, targeting 1,340-1,360, with a stop-loss at 1,255.