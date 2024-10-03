A Sell-Off Likely in Indian Markets Today, VIX May Turn High

Corporate and Economic Development

· Alembic Pharma gets final US FDA nod for Lamotrigine extended release tablets



Elililly expands manufacturing capacity with $4.5 billion investment in advanced drug development centre

· Kalyani Strategic Systems and US-Based AM General & Mandus Group partner to Codevelop and Co-produce Next-Generation Artillery Platforms with Advanced Recoil Technology for Global Markets

· Dr. Reddy's signs voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and commercialise Lenacapavir in India and other countries

· Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to produce prostrate cancer drug

· Mankind Pharma gets all regulatory approvals for acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines

· Chris Wood cuts India weight but retains ‘overweight’ stance. He also cut weightage on China as well.