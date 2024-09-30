Market Corrected As Expected, More Dips May Be Seen

Market Outlook - Index

NIFTY: The index may see further weakness after a weak close and with immediate support placed at 25730, 25600 area (20 DEMA zone) and crucial trendline support at 25430-400 range. The market seems to have formed a bump-and-run reversal formation and suggests no longs as long reversal from the correction is seen. It may not be a buy on dips market now. The immediate resistance is at 26000 mark – a psychological level. Any gap-up can be sold off today with immediate intraday target of 25700-730. However, any gap down may see some short covering making the intraday market sideways.

BANK NIFTY: The Bank Nifty has failed to take support at 53300 and now has a room at 52700 level where it may find some support at 20 days EMA. The 53300 level may act as a resistance for banks now and as long as it sustains below the resistance, fresh uptrend less likely. May see some support at bottom for intraday traders/ scalpers.

NIFTY MIDCAP Select Index: The index has a strong support at 13160-180 zone and once the support is cleared we can expect the index heading towards 13050-13000 mark. The intraday resistance is placed at 13300 levels. Stay short on pullback with stop loss above 13300 mark.