Adani Acquires Orient Cement for Rs 8,100 Cr, Aims 100+ MTPA Capacity by FY 25

CK Birla, Chairman of Orient Cement and the CK Birla Group, expressed confidence in the transition, stating, "The CK Birla Group is continuously reallocating capital to sharpen its focus on consumer-centric, technology-driven, and service-based businesses. I take pride in Orient Cement's impressive track record of building premium brands and maintaining a leading market share in the geographies it operates in. We are confident that the Adani Group, with its strong focus on cement and infrastructure, is the ideal new owner to drive continued growth at Orient Cement for our people and stakeholders."