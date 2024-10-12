Gautam Adani Tops Wealth Gainers in Forbes India Rich List 2024

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has emerged as the highest wealth gainer in the Forbes India Rich List 2024, surpassing the combined gains of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and OP Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Jindal.
Adani's net worth soared to USD 116 billion, marking a remarkable USD 48 billion increase from the previous year - the largest single-year gain by any Indian billionaire.
Mukesh Ambani, with a USD 27.5 billion increase, retained his position as India's wealthiest individual, bringing his total net worth to USD 119.5 billion. However, the gap between Ambani and Adani has narrowed significantly, with Ambani's lead now reduced to just USD 3.5 billion.
Further, Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and MLA from Hisar, saw her wealth rise by USD 19.7 billion, propelling her past Shiv Nadar, who was ranked third in 2023. Jindal now ranks among the top three richest Indians.
Sunil Mittal and Dilip Shanghvi also saw wealth increases, gaining USD 13.9 billion and USD 13.4 billion, respectively, making them the fourth and fifth largest wealth gainers of 2024, as per the Forbes list.