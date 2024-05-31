Adani Bags 30-Year Deal To Manage Container Terminal At Dar es Salaam Port

To facilitate this operation, AIPH has formed a joint venture called East Africa Gateway Limited (EAGL) with AD Ports Group and East Harbour Terminals Limited (EHTL). APSEZ will be the main shareholder and consolidate EAGL's financials. EAGL has acquired a 95% stake in Tanzania International Container Terminal Services Limited (TICTS) from Hutchison Port Holdings and Harbours Investment Limited for USD 39.5 million. TICTS owns all the port handling equipment and employs the workforce, through which Adani will manage CT2.