Adani Enterprises Posts Rs 820 Cr Profit in Q3

Adani Enterprises (AEL) on Tuesday posted Rs 820 crores profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2022.

The firm had incurred a loss of Rs 12 crores in the year-ago period. The company said its total income rose 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,951 crores in the reviewed quarter. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 101 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,968 crores, according to a statement from the company.

The company in the statement said the Nacelle facility in Mundra will be operational and commercial assemblies shall start from the first quarter of FY24. It also said an agreement was signed for new engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project of irrigation of Rs 3,246 crores in Madhya Pradesh.

In terms of arterial roads, provisional commercial operation date (COD) was received for third Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project at Mancherial. The company also said a letter of authorisation (LoA) was signed with Pelma Mine with capacity of 15 MMT in the state of Chhattisgarh. It also added AMG Media Networks also completed the acquisition of NDTV.