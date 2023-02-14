Dibrugarh Univ Hostel Appoints New Chief Warden

Dibrugarh University has appointed new chief warden of the university hostel on Tuesday.

The new appointed warden has been identified as Dr Diganta Bhuyan who replaced Dr Kalyan Bhuyan.

Dr Kalyan Bhuyan was dismissed by the university over the ragging case of Arnab Sharma.

Meanwhile, All Assam Students’ Union was vocal against the chief warden and wardens of the university hostels in connection to the ragging incident.

Notably, last year a student of the university jumped off from a two-storey building to escape ragging from seniors in the hostel premises.

It was established that the victim had informed about the ragging case to the authorities however, upon no action taken against the accused, Arnab jumped off the building.

Several students were rusticated and few were held by the police in connection to the matter.