Adani Green Energy Reports 24% Revenue Growth For April-June Quarter

The global momentum towards green energy for climate mitigation is gaining traction, in line with commitments made at COP26 in 2021. India pledged to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generate half of its energy requirements from renewables, and reduce emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Additionally, India aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.