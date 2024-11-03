Adani Power Warns Bangladesh Of Supply Halt Over Rs 7,000 Cr Unpaid Dues

Adani Power has emphasized that during any suspension of power supply, it retains the right to collect capacity payments as stipulated in Section 13.2(1) of the PPA. Following the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh—headed by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure in August—Adani Power has increased pressure for payment resolution. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has reportedly communicated directly with Chief Adviser Yunus on the matter, seeking swift settlement of the dues.