Air India Cancels Delhi-Moscow Flight Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Air India has reportedly cancelled its Delhi-Moscow flight over the heightened threat perception amid the Ukraine-Russia war. Passengers who have already been booked on flights will be provided a full refund.

Threat perception in air travel is the estimation of the risk to the aircraft and passengers on the flight.

News agency Tass quoted the Russian embassy as saying: "Dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects of resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment.

According to Air India, passengers are entitled to a full refund for the cancelled flights," the Russian embassy said in a statement on its Telegram channel, reported the agency.

Before the announcement, Air India operated two flights to Russia. If there is no further development, the airline will operate the other flight on Sundays.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in a statement said that Russia earlier announced to resume international flight services to and from 52 countries post-April 9, in order to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

It will commence flight services to and from Argentina, South Africa, and other "friendly countries", including India, Mishustin said, meaning those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarize its neighbour.

