Arunachal: Eight Drug Peddlers Arrested from Changlang District

Eight drug peddlers have been arrested from Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. The drug peddlers have been arrested from different locations of the district, including two women.

Police also seized suspected contraband items including heroin and opium from the peddlers.

Meanwhile, the police have registered two criminal cases against the arrested drug peddlers at the Changlang police station in Arunachal Pradesh under the NDPS act.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as: Rangkhil Jugli (23), Liza Singh (19), Remmat Jugli (26), Panghom Pangtha (35),Khimsam Ngemu (42), Anupam Singh (30), Tarh Hassang (35) and Hingroi Kenglang (43).

The seized contraband items include: brown sugar (2 gms approx), opium (326.95 gms approx), used opium (4.12 gms approx) and syringe (13 nos).

One mobile phone has also been seized by the police.

District SP Mihin Gambo said that based on reliable inputs, the Anti Drug Squad (ADS) of Changlang police led by Inspector C Yanchang, SI Sunny Hodong and their party along with Town Magistrate Mary Talo carried out raids against drug peddlers at several locations on April 5.

"During raid the Anti-Drug Squad apprehended as many as eight drug peddlers and addict persons, including two women, from different locations in Changlang town and recovered suspected contraband substance heroin and opium from their possession," the SP said.

Two criminal cases have been registered at Changlang Police Station under relevant sections of NDPS Act against the arrested drug peddlers, the SP said while adding that further investigation is on.

