Airbnb Drives Jobs, Domestic Travel Growth in India: Report

Global home-sharing platform Airbnb has emerged as a significant contributor to India’s tourism and hospitality economy, supporting around 1.11 lakh jobs in 2024 and generating approximately Rs 2,400 crore in wages.

According to the Economic Impact of Airbnb in India (May 2025) report, commissioned by Airbnb and prepared by Oxford Economics, Airbnb guest spending in India reached Rs 11,200 crore in 2024, covering both accommodation and non-accommodation expenses.

Domestic travellers accounted for 91% of Airbnb guests, up from 79% in 2019, reflecting a surge in domestic travel and growing demand from younger Indian guests. Among international visitors, the largest sources were the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

On average, guests stayed for two nights and spent around Rs 11,000 daily on non-accommodation essentials, including dining, shopping, transport, arts, entertainment, and groceries. Of every Rs 10,000 spent, Rs 3,800 went to restaurants, Rs 2,400 to transport, Rs 2,100 to shopping, Rs 900 to arts and entertainment, and Rs 800 to groceries.

Airbnb’s operations accounted for 0.5% of India’s travel and tourism GDP in 2024 and 0.2% of tourism-related employment, equivalent to one in every 417 tourism jobs. Beyond direct tourism, Airbnb activity contributed significantly to other sectors, injecting Rs 3,100 crore in transport and storage, Rs 1,500 crore in agriculture, and Rs 1,300 crore in real estate.

The platform also supported jobs across allied sectors, including 38,000 in transport and storage, 19,600 in food and beverage services, 16,800 in wholesale and retail trade, and 10,700 in manufacturing, translating into substantial wage benefits: Rs 810 crore in transport and storage, Rs 290 crore in manufacturing, and Rs 260 crore in real estate.

The report also highlighted a growing trend of non-urban tourism, with 16% of gross booking value coming from rural and lesser-known destinations, tripling since 2019, reflecting rising interest in offbeat locations.

“Travel today is transformative, and we’re delighted to see Airbnb contributing meaningfully to India’s economy through our vibrant network of hosts and guests,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head – Airbnb India and Southeast Asia. He added that domestic travel continues to fuel micro-entrepreneurship, bolster allied sectors, and support small businesses in both emerging and lesser-known destinations.