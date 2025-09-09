India’s Literacy Hits 80.9%, Digital Skills Rising: Dharmendra Pradhan

India’s literacy rate has risen from 74% in 2011 to 80.9% in 2023-24, but Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that true progress will be achieved only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen. Speaking virtually on the occasion of International Literacy Day 2025, he said literacy is more than just reading and writing—it is “a means to dignity, empowerment, and self-reliance.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts under the ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, Pradhan said over 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers have enrolled in the programme. Nearly 1.83 crore learners have already undergone foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, achieving a 90% success rate. To ensure inclusivity, learning materials are now available in 26 Indian languages.

Pradhan congratulated Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh for achieving full functional literacy, calling it “a reaffirmation of the power of collective effort by government, society, and volunteers.” Ladakh became the first Union Territory to achieve full literacy on June 24, 2024, while Himachal Pradesh joined Tripura, Mizoram, and Goa in reaching this milestone.

The theme of this year’s International Literacy Day, “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” highlighted the transformative role of digital technology in enhancing reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning skills.

Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary noted that literacy in India has expanded to include digital literacy. “India has set an example for the world, particularly the Global South, by creating robust digital public infrastructure that has accelerated education and inclusion. Achievements that might have taken fifty years have been realised in just a decade through India’s digital innovations,” he said.

India’s literacy journey, Pradhan said, reflects a vision of inclusive growth and empowerment, where every citizen is equipped with the skills to participate fully in society and the economy.