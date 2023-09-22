All About Unique "Lions Haat Bazaar 2.0" in Guwahati- Read Here

Lions Haat Bazaar-2 Chairman Bijay Harlalka said for this purpose free coupons worth Rs 2,000 each have been distributed around 5000 poor and needy people. All they have to do is come to the venue and purchase items of their choice with the gifted coupons, thus giving the donation a dignified look. The targeted beneficiaries of this camp are expected to be more than 10,000 people to whom apart from shopping benefits; food will be also served free of cost by the Lions Club of Guwahati Umang under the 'Feed the Hunger' programme.