All About Unique "Lions Haat Bazaar 2.0" in Guwahati- Read Here

In the history of North East, a unique project Lions Haat Bazaar 2, is being organised second time at Sonaram Field here in Guwahati on September 23 and 24 wherein old and new clothes and household goods are collected by members of different Lions Clubs through a collection drive and cleaned and segregated according to sizes and items, will be sold to poor and needy people through free coupons.
Lions Haat Bazaar-2 Chairman Bijay Harlalka said for this purpose free coupons worth Rs 2,000 each have been distributed around 5000 poor and needy people. All they have to do is come to the venue and purchase items of their choice with the gifted coupons, thus giving the donation a dignified look. The targeted beneficiaries of this camp are expected to be more than 10,000 people to whom apart from shopping benefits; food will be also served free of cost by the Lions Club of Guwahati Umang under the 'Feed the Hunger' programme.
Apart from this a free health checkup camp also organized at the venue with the help of Marwari Hospitals and Lions Eye Hospital.
Lions Haat Bazaar Led by VDG 2 Seema Goenka said this is for the second time that Guwahati based all 21 Lions Clubs have joined hands to serve the needy in such a dignified manner. Wide publicity in social media has fetched huge contributions of old and new household items from different corners of the city. This one-of-a-kind project has drawn much enthusiasm from the general public said VDG 2 Pankaj Poddar.
Lions 322 Multiple GST Coordinator Raj Kumar Agarwal and District Governor 322G Nirmal Kumar Bhura will inaugurate the Project.
PDG's along with other prominent people will grace the occasion. Lions PDG Sudhir Choudhary, Senior Member Manoj Bhajanka, District GST Coordinator Dilip Sarad said we are getting full support and cooperation from our all Guwahati based Lions Clubs to make this project a grand success. We have also organised the same program in 2019 which was a super duper success.