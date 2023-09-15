iDestiny Hosts an Exclusive iPhone 15 Pre-Booking Event in Guwahati’s City Center Mall

iDestiny, the renowned Apple Premium Partner in Guwahati, has set the tech world abuzz with its exclusive pre-booking offer for the highly-anticipated iPhone 15 Series. The event unfolded at the City Center Mall Guwahati, where an enthusiastic horde of Apple lovers thronged to the ground-floor booth, eager to secure their iPhone 15 in advance.
But there's more! One lucky customer who prebooks with iDestiny stands a chance to win an iPhone 15, adding an extra layer of excitement to this grand event. The pre-booking window extends until 21st September, ensuring everyone has ample time to visit and secure their iPhone 15 ahead of the official launch. Mark your calendars; the iPhone 15 Series is set to grace our stores on September 22, 2023.
And that's not all! In addition to the iPhone 15, iDestiny is thrilled to announce the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, both available for prebooking and set to hit our stores on the same day, September 22, 2023. So, if customers want to flaunt not just the iPhone 15 but also the latest in wearable technology, they can rest assured knowing that iDestiny has them covered on the exciting launch weekend.
"We, at iDestiny, take immense pride in being Guwahati's solitary Apple Premium Partner. With two conveniently located stores at City Center Mall and Dispur, along with an Apple Authorized service center in Silpukhuri, our commitment is to enhance the overall customer experience. We believe in offering a spectrum of unbeatable offers, including affordable EMI schemes, exclusive student deals, and seamless smartphone exchange options. With an unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service, we are convinced that iDestiny has become a beloved destination for the citizens of Guwahati," remarked Vijay Dugar, Director of iDestiny - Apple Premium Partner.
iDestiny stands as Guwahati's only Apple Premium Partner, offering an extensive assortment of Apple products and accessories. With an unyielding commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, iDestiny provides premium service, pocket-friendly pricing, and an expansive collection of Apple devices. Whether you're a seasoned Apple enthusiast or taking your first steps into the Apple ecosystem, iDestiny serves as your reliable companion for all things Apple.
For Apple fans, iDestiny is more than just a store; it's a sanctuary for all their needs. Well-versed and highly-trained staff members are at your disposal, ensuring a seamless and delightful shopping journey.
In case you are pondering an upgrade to the iPhone 15, iDestiny stands out as the premier hub for all Apple lovers. Find us at our strategic locations: City Center Mall (First Floor) & Monal Tower, Dispur. Our service center is conveniently located at 231, GNB Road, Silpukhri.