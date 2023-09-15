iDestiny Hosts an Exclusive iPhone 15 Pre-Booking Event in Guwahati’s City Center Mall

And that's not all! In addition to the iPhone 15, iDestiny is thrilled to announce the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, both available for prebooking and set to hit our stores on the same day, September 22, 2023. So, if customers want to flaunt not just the iPhone 15 but also the latest in wearable technology, they can rest assured knowing that iDestiny has them covered on the exciting launch weekend.