All-New Jeep Compass with 4X2 9AT Launched in Guwahati | Click Here to Read

Jeep amps up its award-winning Compass AT portfolio, tailored to evolving market demands in India. Under the revamped variant lineup launched at MAHESH MOTORS in Guwahati, aspirational features like Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Sunroof and Connectivity will be offered from mid trims.
Unveiling the all-new Jeep Compass range by Mohit Agarwal in presence of Sahil Agarwal, Yaman Agarwal, Dhruv Agarwal and other dignitaries at R.G. Baruah Road showroom in Guwahati, Agarwal said, “We are extremely proud of our long-standing association with Jeep, one of the most iconic brands across the globe. The Jeep brand has curated and led the CSUV segment in Guwahati for 7 years with industry-best features on the Compass. The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT caters to the aspiration of customers in Guwahati who always wanted a Jeep vehicle, treating them with several best-in-class offerings packed at a much more accessible price point. With the new variant range, we are excited and look forward to offering a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning Guwahati customers.”
Assam and Northeast is an important market for Jeep India. Guwahati has remained one of Jeep’s key markets in India with more major sales contribution to national sales, asserted Agarwal.
Agarwal further said Bookings for the 2024 Compass with all powertrains are now open at MAHESH MOTOTRS, RG Baruah Road in GUWAHATI and on the Jeep India website (jeep-india.com) with prices starting INR 20.49 lakhs (MT) and the Automatic range starts from INR 23.99 lakhs, ex-showroom price.
The revised Jeep lineup makes the AT on Compass more affordable. A new Jeep Compass nine-speed AT Diesel in a 4x2 configuration has been exclusively developed and launched for India.
The new jeep compass will be available in 5 variants and in 7 colours and 3 powertrains 4x2 AT, 4x4 AT, 4x2 MT.