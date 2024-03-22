Apple Faces Lawsuit Alleging Monopolistic Practices in Smartphone Market

The U.S. Department of Justice, together with 15 states on March 21 filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging monopolistic practices in the smartphone market, which have harmed smaller competitors and increased prices for consumers.
This legal action adds Apple to the list of major tech companies facing regulatory scrutiny, alongside Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon.com, under both the previous Trump and current Biden administrations.
Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the importance of preventing companies from violating antitrust laws, stating that allowing such behavior would only strengthen Apple's dominance in the smartphone industry and potentially lead to higher prices for consumers.
According to the Justice Department, Apple's pricing strategies, including charging up to $1,599 for an iPhone, have contributed to the company's significant profits. Additionally, Apple allegedly imposes charges on various business partners, further driving up prices and enhancing its own profitability.
The lawsuit aims to challenge Apple's longstanding business model, which prioritizes premium pricing and tight control over device functionality. Officials seek to introduce more options for consumers regarding how apps can interact with Apple's hardware.
Following the announcement of the lawsuit, Apple's stock experienced a 4.1% decline, closing at $171.37 on Thursday.
However, Apple denied the allegations, asserting that the lawsuit jeopardizes the company's ability to innovate and deliver high-quality products in competitive markets.
The White House expressed support for vigorous enforcement of antitrust laws, reaffirming President Biden's commitment to fairness in the marketplace.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, aims to address alleged anticompetitive practices by Apple, with the goal of reducing smartphone prices, lowering fees for developers, and promoting innovation.
Among the accusations leveled against Apple are claims that the company makes it difficult for consumers to use competing products and services on its devices, suppressing potential competition in areas such as messaging apps, smartwatches, and digital wallets.
The Justice Department seeks to define the smartphone market within the United States, where Apple holds a majority share, in contrast to Apple's attempt to frame the market on a global scale, where its market share is smaller.
Citing internal communications, including emails from the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the Justice Department argues that Apple had actively sought to maintain its dominance in the market, even at the expense of fair competition.
While the specific remedies sought by the Justice Department remain unclear, the complaint calls for measures to curb Apple's anticompetitive behavior and restore competitive conditions in affected markets.
In addition to facing legal challenges in the U.S., Apple is also under investigation in Europe for potential violations of the Digital Markets Act, which aims to promote competition in the app store ecosystem. This law has already led to significant changes in Apple's business model, allowing developers to offer alternative app stores without paying commissions. However, rivals such as Spotify and Epic Games argue that Apple's restrictions still hinder competition.