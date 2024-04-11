Apple Warns iPhone Users Worldwide of Pegasus Spyware Threat

Apple issued fresh alerts to iPhone users in 91 countries, including India, warning them about the risks of 'mercenary spyware' like the notorious Pegasus malware. These notifications also sent to users in India, aim to raise awareness about potential threats to privacy and data security.
This move follows similar alerts sent by Apple in October 2023 to political figures in India, including Shashi Tharoor of Congress, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress. Those alerts highlighted the possibility of a "potential state-sponsored spyware attack" targeting their iPhones.
The issue of unauthorized surveillance using Pegasus software developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group gained attention in 2021 when the Supreme Court of India formed a committee of technical experts to investigate allegations. In August 2022, the committee concluded that while the spyware was not found in all examined devices, malware was detected in five mobile phones.
Apple referenced public reporting and research by various entities, indicating that such highly targeted attacks, often aimed at journalists, activists, politicians, and diplomats, are typically associated with state actors or private companies developing spyware like Pegasus. These attacks, though limited in scope, are ongoing and have a global reach.
Since 2021, Apple has been issuing threat notifications multiple times a year as it detects these attacks, reaching users in over 150 countries. The company emphasized the sophisticated and widespread nature of these threats, refraining from attributing them to specific attackers or regions.
In addition to the alerts, Apple provided users with steps to enhance their device security, including enabling Lockdown Mode, updating devices with the latest security patches, and exercising caution when encountering suspicious links or messages.