Assam Gets Semiconductor ATMP At Rs 27,000 Cr Investment

Meanwhile, Tata Electronics Private Limited, in collaboration with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp from Taiwan, is gearing up to establish a Semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat. Boasting an eye-watering investment of Rs 91,000 crores, this facility is primed to churn out 50,000 wafer starts per month, catering to a broad spectrum of industries including electric vehicles, telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, and power electronics.