Assam Gets Semiconductor ATMP At Rs 27,000 Cr Investment

Assam is on the brink of a historic industrial transformation with the impending arrival of a monumental investment – a staggering Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor industry poised to reshape the region's economic landscape. This groundbreaking development, greenlit by the Union Cabinet, heralds a new era for Assam's industrial prowess.
The Union Cabinet's resounding approval on February 29 signals the green light for establishing a state-of-the-art semiconductor ATMP (assembly, test and packaging) unit in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district, a move set to redefine Assam's industrial narrative. Spearheaded by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd, this mammoth investment promises to inject vitality into Assam's economic veins.
The industry shall be set up in the erstwhile Nagaon Paper Mills land acquired by the Assam Government through a public auction last year.
At the heart of this venture lies cutting-edge indigenous semiconductor packaging technologies, encompassing revolutionary flip chip and ISIP technologies. With a staggering daily production capacity of 48 million units, the facility is poised to serve a myriad of sectors, spanning automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.
Meanwhile, Tata Electronics Private Limited, in collaboration with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp from Taiwan, is gearing up to establish a Semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat. Boasting an eye-watering investment of Rs 91,000 crores, this facility is primed to churn out 50,000 wafer starts per month, catering to a broad spectrum of industries including electric vehicles, telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, and power electronics.
These strategic moves will not only bolster India's foothold in the global semiconductor arena but also underscore its unwavering commitment to technological excellence. Through collaborative ventures with international partners, India charts a course towards semiconductor self-reliance, cementing its status as a formidable player in the global technological landscape.
As India takes this monumental leap towards semiconductor independence, the decisive nod from the Cabinet marks a watershed moment in the nation's technological journey, positioning it as a force to be reckoned with in the global semiconductor domain.