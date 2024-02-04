Assam's Amarjyoti Barua Appointed as Group CFO of Mahindra Group

In a proud moment for the state, Amarjyoti Barua of Assam has been appointed as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mahindra Group’s Finance Organisation.
Amarjyoti Barua will lead the Mahindra Group’s Finance Organisation as the group CFO effective from May 17, 2024.
The appointment of Barua came after the resignation of Manoj Bhat who is set to take the role of MD & CEO of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India.
Notably, Amarjyoti Barua joined the Mahindra Group on May 15, 2023 as Executive Vice President - Group Strategy. He was serving as the executive vice president in charge of group strategy.
In his last role, Barua led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE which has a presence in over 120 countries and has $14B in revenues, the Mahindra Group said.