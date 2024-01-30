Interim Budget 2024: Find out the Banking Sector and Personal Tax Expectations

Banking Sector Expectations

As India eagerly anticipates the upcoming Union Budget in February, attention is drawn to the expectations within the banking sector. Given the election year dynamics, the budget is likely to focus on essential government expenditures. The banking system, as of September 2023, appears to be in good health, boasting robust ratios and low non-performing assets. While major bank privatization seems improbable in this budget, there's a keen interest in potential regulatory changes to ensure stability and foster growth in the financial sector.

Financial Health of Scheduled Commercial Banks

The banking sector is currently robust, with key indicators showcasing stability. As of September 2023, scheduled commercial banks reported a capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.8% and a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.7%. Notably, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio reached multi-year lows at 3.2% and 0.8%, respectively. This healthy state makes major bank privatization in the upcoming Budget seem unlikely.

Regulatory Environment and Challenges

Last year's Budget Speech emphasized a review of financial sector regulations, but the execution has seen variations. The RBI's recent instruction regarding Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) lacked public consultation, creating uncertainty. To enhance stability, a proposal for an administrative procedures statute, akin to the US Administrative Procedures Act, could offer a lasting solution.

Stressed Assets and Insolvency

While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) remains a dominant recovery method, there's room for improvement. The upcoming Budget could draw inspiration from the RBI Governor's recommendations, focusing on realigning dynamics between creditors and debtors, reaffirming the role of financial creditors, establishing a framework for group insolvencies, and making the regulatory regime on Special Situation Funds (SSFs) more attractive.

Future Reforms and Stability Signals

The Budget, being a vote on account, might not introduce major banking reforms. However, it presents an opportunity to signal future changes for stability in the financial regulatory regime and the development of the stressed assets market.