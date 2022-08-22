Assam’s Contribution to Electronic Sector Can Make India Self Reliant

Assam has the potential to contribute to the electronic sector to make India self-reliant and the government is also keen to do it, as it will lead to an increase in employment and economic development.

The state has several advantages that could contribute to its success in this sector. These include educational institutes like IIT-Guwahati, NIT-Silchar, State Engineering Colleges, Central Universities, private universities and Polytechnics that are producing numerous talented people along with a low cost of labour and favourable business environment.

These educational institutes play a vital role in promoting start-ups and encouraging them to turn visions into reality. Some of them are offering a variety of courses and programmes that equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to make their ideas into successful businesses.

These institutes are offering courses that cover a variety of topics, from business planning to marketing. They also provide networking opportunities, as well as advice on how to succeed in the business world.

The call for self-reliance has touched upon every sphere of the country. There has been an increasing effort to create a new India, to utilize its resources and be self-reliant. The Indian government is striving to minimize its imports and transform the country into a manufacturing hub. This has produced multiple market opportunities for innovative start-ups, but accomplishing the task is not so easy and would require a lot more time than one might assume.

There is no denying that the electronic sector is one of the fastest-growing in India. With a population of over 1.3 billion people, India has a lot to offer in terms of potential for growth in this industry. However, some challenges need to be addressed if Assam is to contribute meaningfully to the development of India's electronic sector. One such challenge is infrastructure. While there are several initiatives underway to address this issue, much more needs to be done for Assam to truly become an electronics powerhouse.

The current electronic sector in India is underdeveloped and largely unorganized. While there are several players in India, these companies are not well integrated and therefore fail to benefit from economies of scale. Assam can take the initiative to integrate them by inviting them to invest in the state.

The problem of reliable electricity in Assam has improved in recent times, but it needs to be strengthened further. Without proper reliable electricity, it will be difficult to set up businesses in the electronic sector because machines & plants need access to reliable electricity. Assam has been a laggard in the IT sector for many years. The reason is that Assam lacks a proper dedicated government policy to promote the IT industry in Assam. We need to look into this also.

Flooding is also a major problem in Assam which disrupts connectivity and destroys the resources that eventually harm all the industries in the state, including electronics. So, flood management needs to be strengthened.