Assam’s Contribution to Electronic Sector Can Make India Self Reliant

Assam has the potential to contribute to the electronic sector to make India self-reliant and the government is also keen to do it, as it will lead to an increase in employment and economic development.
The state has several advantages that could contribute to its success in this sector. These include educational institutes like IIT-Guwahati, NIT-Silchar, State Engineering Colleges, Central Universities, private universities and Polytechnics that are producing numerous talented people along with a low cost of labour and favourable business environment.
These educational institutes play a vital role in promoting start-ups and encouraging them to turn visions into reality. Some of them are offering a variety of courses and programmes that equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to make their ideas into successful businesses.
These institutes are offering courses that cover a variety of topics, from business planning to marketing. They also provide networking opportunities, as well as advice on how to succeed in the business world.
The call for self-reliance has touched upon every sphere of the country. There has been an increasing effort to create a new India, to utilize its resources and be self-reliant. The Indian government is striving to minimize its imports and transform the country into a manufacturing hub. This has produced multiple market opportunities for innovative start-ups, but accomplishing the task is not so easy and would require a lot more time than one might assume.
There is no denying that the electronic sector is one of the fastest-growing in India. With a population of over 1.3 billion people, India has a lot to offer in terms of potential for growth in this industry. However, some challenges need to be addressed if Assam is to contribute meaningfully to the development of India's electronic sector. One such challenge is infrastructure. While there are several initiatives underway to address this issue, much more needs to be done for Assam to truly become an electronics powerhouse.
The current electronic sector in India is underdeveloped and largely unorganized. While there are several players in India, these companies are not well integrated and therefore fail to benefit from economies of scale. Assam can take the initiative to integrate them by inviting them to invest in the state.
The problem of reliable electricity in Assam has improved in recent times, but it needs to be strengthened further. Without proper reliable electricity, it will be difficult to set up businesses in the electronic sector because machines & plants need access to reliable electricity. Assam has been a laggard in the IT sector for many years. The reason is that Assam lacks a proper dedicated government policy to promote the IT industry in Assam. We need to look into this also.
Flooding is also a major problem in Assam which disrupts connectivity and destroys the resources that eventually harm all the industries in the state, including electronics. So, flood management needs to be strengthened.
To further improve the state's electronic sector, Assam needs to realize the potential of its local talent and develop a focused strategy to attract investment, especially in electronics manufacturing. In addition, a concerted effort is needed to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the industry. The state government in Assam has taken several steps to develop the state's electronics sector. But a lot more needs to be done.
The Southern states of India took the opportunity at the right time and became the software hub of India, especially Bangalore which is the IT Capital of India and has many software companies and headquarters of many top Indian firms like Infosys, Wipro etc. The hardware manufacturing sector in the country is still in the development stage. This is an opportunity that Assam should grab, as there is huge potential for growth in this sector. The state has abundant natural resources, including oil, coal, bauxite and other minerals, as well as a skilled workforce. Moreover, Assam has the advantage of being close to major markets in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world. There is potential for Assam to become a manufacturing hub for electronics and other high-tech products.
The government should provide support to the sector and make it more attractive for investors.
The Assam government needs to introduce an Electronics Development and Manufacturing Policy to increase the share of indigenous production in the state's electronics manufacturing and export sector by providing a conducive business environment and establishing special tax discounts or incentive schemes to lure private investors.
Assam needs to apply a holistic approach by pushing the construction of the smart city projects and inspiring bright minds of the states to start startups. The government must also encourage them by giving incentives and tax relief. Many startups find that the product they are developing neither meets the needs of the marketplace nor meets the technical requirements, and that's the huge challenge. Thus, we need a strong policy framework that recognizes the vision and respects the demands and requirements of the industry.
The government of India has implemented a New Education Policy to meet changing educational requirements, innovations, and research that further helps to make India a knowledge superpower. Assam needs to add this educational policy effectively to further boost young minds to focus on innovation and turn dreams into reality. It also needs to encourage private investors to invest by streamlining the investment schemes and effective communication with the local start-ups.
The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme introduced by the government focuses on enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports. Assam can use this to expand its manufacturing capability. The government's objective of creating an Atmanirbhar Assam that is balanced through technology, skill, and hard work, needs everyone's contribution.
If Assam can implement schemes like Production Linked Incentive (PLI)), Schemes for Promotion of Manufacturing of Components and Semiconductors (SPECs), and Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Scheme (EMC2.0) properly, then we can contribute better to the electronic sector to make India self-reliant.