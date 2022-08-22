Farmers Stage Protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Farmers from various states protested against unemployment in Delhi's Jantar Mantar early on Monday morning.

As more protesters arrived, the Delhi Police detained some farmers at the Ghazipur border to “control the crowd”.

Meanwhile, the traffic in the city was disrupted as police put up checkpoints at the borders resulting in a traffic pile-up. Traffic movement slowed down at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border as security is heightened at the border entry points.

Delhi Police has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to press for their pending demands.

In April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.