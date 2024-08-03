Assam’s Vikas Agarwal Chosen for Harvard's Prestigious Business Program

The Managing Director & CEO of SM Developers, Vikas Agarwal has achieved a significant milestone by being selected for the prestigious Owner President Managers’ (OPM) program at Harvard Business School (HBS). This program, renowned as one of the world’s foremost business courses, is a three-year commitment designed for top executives and entrepreneurs aiming to drive growth and innovation in their businesses.
Agarwal, the first person from Northeast India to be admitted to this elite program, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The OPM program at Harvard represents an essential platform for leaders in the business community. As the first participant from the Northeast, I aim to leverage this experience to further enhance our operations and strategic direction at SM Developers. The insights gained will be instrumental in driving growth, fostering innovation, and addressing the challenges presented by new technologies in the real estate sector.”
The OPM program, held at HBS’s Boston campus, offers participants one month of intensive, in-person sessions each year. It is designed to equip top executives with advanced business strategies, preparing them to navigate the rapidly changing landscape shaped by technological disruption.
Beyond personal achievement, Agarwal sees his participation as an opportunity to contribute to the broader economic development of Northeast India. He remarked, “This program will not only equip me with advanced business strategies but also position SM Developers to make a more substantial contribution to the economic development of the Northeast. I am committed to promoting the region's potential as its ambassador and encouraging investment and growth opportunities.”
Agarwal’s selection highlights the potential for innovation and growth in Northeast India, serving as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. His journey underscores the importance of continuous learning and development in the business world.
About Vikas Agarwal
Vikas Agarwal joined his family enterprise, SM Group, in 2004 after serving as an enterprise systems consultant with Accenture in Delaware, USA. Under his leadership, the company’s steel distribution business grew tenfold within five years. He expanded the business portfolio to include real estate and hospitality, with significant projects across Eastern India. An alumnus of Mayo College Ajmer, Mr. Agarwal holds an M.S. in Information Systems from England. He has played a pivotal role in implementing corporate governance standards and harnessing IT for workflow efficiency, evolving SM Group into a prominent corporate brand.
About SM Developers
SM Developers, a leading hotel and real estate development company under the SM Group, has a legacy of over 70 years in creating high-value ecosystems. With over 2.5 million square feet under development, including hotels, malls, and residences, SM Developers is known for its commitment to quality and excellence. Their landmark projects, such as the Novotel Guwahati and Vivanta Shillong, are testaments to their enduring legacy in the region.