Audi India Marks 100,000 Sales in 2024, Reports 36% Growth in Q4

Audi India has posted impressive retail sales of 5,816 units for the year 2024, despite facing significant supply challenges in the first half of the year. The luxury carmaker’s sales surged by 36% in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter, thanks to improved supply levels and a growing demand for its premium offerings.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented on the brand’s success: “The first half of 2024 brought supply-related challenges for Audi India, yet the continued demand for our products reflects the enduring trust our customers place in the brand. With improved supplies in the second half of 2024, our volumes improved by 36% in quarter four compared to quarter three of 2024. This year also marked a major milestone of 100,000 cars sold in India.”

Audi's pre-owned car division, Audi Approved: plus, also saw remarkable growth, with a 32% increase in sales in 2024 compared to the previous year. The brand continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market with the opening of its largest luxury used car showroom in the Northeast, located in Guwahati, and a new facility in Mangalore. With 26 showrooms across key cities, Audi plans to further expand to meet the growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars in India.

To commemorate the sale of 100,000 cars on Indian roads, Audi launched its '100 Days of Celebration' campaign, offering exclusive benefits to customers. This year also saw the successful launches of the Audi Q8 and Audi Q7, solidifying Audi’s leadership in the luxury SUV segment and captivating customers with its advanced technology and performance.

Audi India's current product lineup includes an array of luxurious models, such as the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.

With its robust product lineup, increased sales, and continued commitment to customer satisfaction, Audi India is poised to maintain its growth trajectory and strengthen its foothold in the Indian automotive market in 2025 and beyond.