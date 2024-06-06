"Biggest Stock Market Scam": Rahul Gandhi Demands JPC Probe On Modi, Shah

At a press conference, Gandhi claimed that the stock markets initially rose after 'fake' exit polls, only to crash on June 4. He noted, "For the first time, we saw the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Finance Minister commenting on the stock market. The Prime Minister said the stock market is rising rapidly. Amit Shah said to buy shares before June 4, and on May 19, PM Modi said the stock market would break records on June 4. Why did the PM and Home Minister give investment advice to investors?"