"People of India Have Saved Constitution, Democracy", Says Rahul Gandhi

Despite winning a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP will need to form alliances with parties such as JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar and TDP headed by Chandrababu Naidu, as they fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark. This result is a significant setback for Modi, who aimed for a landslide victory with over 400 seats. This is the first time since the BJP came to power in 2014 that they have not secured a majority on their own, a sharp drop from the 303 seats won in the 2019 elections.