"People of India Have Saved Constitution, Democracy", Says Rahul Gandhi

Celebrating the Lok Sabha election results of 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad and Raebareli for electing him with a significant majority.
During a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday, Gandhi thanked his supporters, saying, "Thank you very much to the people of Wayanad and Raebareli for your immense support and for making me win with a huge majority. If it were possible, I would like to serve as MP for both places."
The final count of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats, falling short of expectations but still surpassing the Congress, which won 99 seats.
Despite winning a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP will need to form alliances with parties such as JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar and TDP headed by Chandrababu Naidu, as they fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark. This result is a significant setback for Modi, who aimed for a landslide victory with over 400 seats. This is the first time since the BJP came to power in 2014 that they have not secured a majority on their own, a sharp drop from the 303 seats won in the 2019 elections.
In response to the unexpected decline in BJP's support, the Opposition's INDIA bloc claimed a moral victory. Congress declared the election outcome a "moral and political loss" for PM Modi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "This election result is the 'janta ka result' – the people's verdict. It is a victory for democracy. We always said it was Modi versus the people. In the 18th Lok Sabha election, we humbly accept the result. The mandate has gone against Modi, signifying his political and moral loss."
On social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized that the election was a battle to protect India's democracy and constitution, addressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and economic crisis. She congratulated and thanked all alliance partners, Congress workers, and the people of India for their support.
Rahul Gandhi won the Raebareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh with a margin of 390,030 votes, aiming to retain the party's stronghold in the state after losing Amethi in 2019. Additionally, he secured the Wayanad seat, which he first won in 2019, by defeating CPI-M candidate Annie Raja by 364,422 votes.