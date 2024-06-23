BIS Introduces New Safety Standards for Electric Vehicles Across Categories

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has rolled out two new guidelines aimed at bolstering the safety of electric vehicles (EVs) across categories L, M, and N. These categories encompass two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and goods trucks respectively, reflecting BIS's commitment to enhancing safety standards in the burgeoning EV sector.
The newly introduced standards, IS 18590: 2024 and IS 18606: 2024, focus particularly on the critical components of EVs, especially the powertrain which includes motors and transmissions. Emphasizing stringent safety measures, these rules are pivotal in ensuring the safety and performance of EV powertrains and batteries, crucial for fostering a sustainable and efficient transportation ecosystem in India.
"This initiative underscores BIS's dedication to advancing EV safety, ensuring both robust performance and secure battery operations," stated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in an official statement.
With these additions, India now boasts 30 indigenous standards dedicated to EVs and their associated components, including charging systems. Recognizing the expanding scope of EV adoption, BIS has also introduced IS 18294: 2023, tailored to guarantee the safety of e-rickshaws and E-Karts, safeguarding drivers and passengers alike.
The Bureau of Indian Standards operates under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution of the Government of India. It plays a pivotal role in formulating and promoting Indian Standards, aiding industries in enhancing product and service quality nationwide.