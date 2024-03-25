India's EV Market Poised for Growth with Tesla's Potential Entry

On March 15, the government introduced a new initiative to encourage investment in electric vehicles (EVs). Under this scheme, any company committing to invest $500 million in a new manufacturing facility, with production commencing within three years and at least a quarter of components locally sourced, will enjoy the privilege of importing 8,000 high-end vehicles annually at a reduced tariff of 15 percent. This reciprocal arrangement is anticipated to attract Musk and potentially other players like Vietnam's Vinfast Auto Ltd., thereby intensifying competition in India's EV market.