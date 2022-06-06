Blenders Pride Fashion Nights Arrives in Guwahati

Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, a unique travelling experiential property, arrived in the ‘Gateway to Northeast India’, Guwahati – celebrating the authentic spirit of the city through fashion and style. A spirit that echoes with Pride and inspires the creators of today to become icons of tomorrow. ‘Made of Chic Vibes’ edition for Blenders Pride Fashion Nights brought together an eclectic evening that blended fashion, culture and music, honoring the true spirit of Guwahati.

Celebrating the city’s enchanting aesthetic and charming quirkthrough a curated evening at the majestic Taj Vivanta was designer Jenjum Gadi. The designer showcased gender-neutral ensembles with tribal colours and motifs, highlighting hidden gems of a culturally rich region within his collection. The show was elevated with uplifting music by Guwahati-based classic rock band Voodoo Child – who left the audience spellbound through a power-packed performance.

The show drew to a finale with none other than actor Patralekhaa Paul, who captivated the audience in a beautiful ensemble by the designer. The “Made of Chic Vibes” edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Nights was a beautiful embodiment of the rich craft and cultural heritage of the city, showcased through a vibrant collection.

A compelling take on Guwahati’s vibrant culture, the “Made of Chic Vibes” edition for Blenders Pride Fashion Nightswasa symbolic moment of celebration for everything the Northeast of India stands for – unique and meaningful ceremonies, rituals, textiles, local crafts and craftsmen. The complexities and nuances of the city’s intriguing culture were narrated and celebrated by designer Jenjum Gadi through a vividly expressive collection. The evening was attended by the city’s A-listers & influencers. The fashion walk truly left the guests mesmerized & engaged.

Through this unique showcase of Pride encompassing diverse talent across creative fields, Blenders Pride Fashion Nights 2022, encourages everyone, especially youth at large, to celebrate &take pride in their authentic and individual journeys. The evening spotlighted individuals who take Pride in their choices, are comfortable in their skin and, most importantly, embrace their authentic selves – truly living a life that is ‘Made of Pride’.

Talking about his curation, designer Jenjum Gadi said “Hailing from a small town, it was hard for me to pick fashion as my form of expression. But I always knew I had to be true to myself and embrace my individuality. Today, my heart swells with Pride to be able to represent Northeast of India for the “Made of Chic Vibes’ edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Nights in Guwahati.”

On her association with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, actor Patralekhaa said, “Assam has always been very close to my heart, primarily because of the fond memories from alma mater Assam Valley. It is truly an honour to walk the ramp for Jenjum Gadi whose designs represent everything that Northeast India stands for. It gives me great joy in sharing my ‘Made of Pride’ story at Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, a unique platform that celebrates and nurtures brimming talent across diverse creative fields.”