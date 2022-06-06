BJP's Bigotry Damaged India's Position Globally: Rahul Gandhi On Prophet Remarks Row

Amid a barrage of diplomatic outrage from Gulf countries following derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-expelled BJP functionaries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the ruling party, alleging that the its bigotry isolated India and also damaged the country’s position globally.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP’s shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India’s standing globally.”