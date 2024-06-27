BSE Sensex & Nifty50 Hit New Lifetime Highs, Market Sentiment Remains Positive

Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, continued to soar to new lifetime highs on Thursday. The BSE Sensex crossed the 79,000 mark for the first time, peaking at 79,013.76. Similarly, Nifty50 breached the 23,900 level. As of 10:24 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 78,926.10, up by 252 points or 0.32%, while Nifty50 stood at 23,941.50, up by 73 points or 0.30%.