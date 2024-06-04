Market Mayhem: Sensex Crashes 5.7% as BJP Falls Short of Majority in LS Polls

During the afternoon, Indian equity indices dropped over 8% as poll trends showed a tighter race for the NDA. The Sensex recorded its worst session in over four years, reminiscent of the COVID-19 market impact. Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head of Business Development at Emkay Global Financial Services, mentioned that markets had rallied 3-3.5% on Monday in anticipation of a Modi-led NDA win, led by PSU banks, but Tuesday’s results caused a significant downturn. He anticipates a 7-10% downside for broader markets and recommends shifting from alpha stocks to defensive sectors like FMCG, IT, and Pharma.