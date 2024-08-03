Byju's Gets Interim Relief As NCLAT Halts Insolvency Proceedings

Meanwhile, US-based Glas Trust approached the Indian court to prevent the quashing of insolvency proceedings for the ed-tech giant, as lenders represented by the trust are owed USD 1 billion. There were concerns about the legitimacy of the funds being used by Raveendran for the settlement. However, Byju's representatives presented evidence to NCLAT showing that Riju Raveendran was using his own funds, supported by income tax filings, and not company or creditor funds.