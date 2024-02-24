Capital Market Must Expand For Viksit Bharat: SEBI Member

Mehta said, "At our 13th International Convention, we celebrated India's capital markets which is full of opportunities. With a strong economy, advanced technology, and rich culture, India is shining globally. Just last month, over 5.4 million new investors joined the market, and as of February 9th, we had nearly 161 million registered investors. Moreover, our pledge today reaffirms our stance that we are committed to prioritizing sustainability, technology, inclusion, and transparency in the realm of finance and investment."