Enhancing Vision with Elegance: Himalaya Optical Expands its Presence in Guwahati

With an aim to give ‘Perfect Vision’ to all eyes, Himalaya Optical had started its journey back in 1935 and made a name as one of the renowned Optical retailers in the country.
Himalaya Optical, which already has four outlets in Guwahati, has established its fifth brick and mortar store at Six Mile in the city.
In a statement, the Himalaya Optical said, “The ever changing needs and expectations of the customers are making it essential for a big brand like Himalaya Optical to cater to those needs and give seamless experience to all the patrons. This new store marks another milestone in the brand's illustrious journey, further expanding its presence in the vibrant city.”
It has also mentioned that the store has an amalgamation of exclusive brands and luxury brands.
“Our selection showcases the pinnacle of over 60 international brands, including Lindberg, Mont Blanc, Cartier, Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, and many more. Apart from these eyewear collections a wide range of contact lenses and high quality ophthalmic lenses will also be there. Known for providing best quality and accurate eye check-up done by experienced optometrist, the store has the latest high-end technology for eye-testing,” the statement reads.
The professional optometrist will be available round the clock during the operational hours, claimed the renowned Optical retailers.
“Himalaya Optical remains unwavering in its commitment to addressing the most discerning eye care needs of its customer, providing a truly lavish 360-degree eye test, meticulously conducted by their team of world-class, highly-trained optometrists. We have the Visio office which is the advanced system in optometry and ophthalmology for measuring and analysing various aspects of vision and eye alignment. It's often used to assist in the fitting of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and other vision-related services to ensure the most accurate and comfortable vision correction,” the statement added.
Notably, the inauguration of the Six Mile store was graced by Ashish Jalan and Mukesh Achantani, their business associate for Assam.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jalan said, “The brand always wants to reinvent its ways to give the best experience to its patrons. From housing all latest trendy eyewear to using latest technologies for accurate eye testing, we always want to be ready for the changing markets and its demands.”
“Though it has been more than 85 years that Himalaya Optical is there in this Optical Retailing business, every new store launch is a new beginning. Resting on the four pillars of perseverance, loyalty, grit and relentlessness the brand is all set to move forward and expand remarkably. There will be various attractive inaugural offers in store,” added Mr. Jalan.
About The Brand:
Since their inception in the year 1935, Himalaya Optical’s sole aim is to strike an ideal balance between quality and trend. They have in store for you a varied array of products, which includes designer frames, branded sunglasses and contact lenses. Decades of determination; tireless efforts, patience and perseverance have helped Himalaya Optical to attain new heights. They have ably transcended the conventional boundaries in the field of Optical Retail industry and in this eventful journey Himalaya Optical have received the support of millions of satisfied customers.
Founded in the year 1935, headquartered in Kolkata, India they presently have 150 + brick and mortar store, spread across the entire major cities of India.
Himalaya Optical today houses the largest variety of international eyewear brands such as Cartier, Mont Blanc, Lindberg, Bulgari, Burberry, Versace, Prada, Ray Ban ,Vogue and world renowned opthalmic lens brand like Essilor, Nikon, Zeiss, Akrivistaa under one roof.
Apart from this luxury brands Himalaya Optical is the exclusive retailer in India for internationally acclaimed brands like Allan Azaro, Phillipe Morelle, Retro Swing, Guy Lorache, Azzaro, Oliver Martini and more. While vision correcting eyewear like spectacles and contact lenses has always been Himalaya’s forte from the very inception.