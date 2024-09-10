Caution In Indian And Global Markets Ahead Of US CPI Data, Crude Oil Finding Some Support

In commodities which are active at the time of writing, WTI Crude oil futures traded on MCX, managed to take support at 5650 with immediate resistance at 5800. Crude has been trending down since few days due to weak manufacturing data from US, Europe and China signalling demand concerns. Despite geo political tension in the middle east, supply has been at comfortable range. Downside may be limited here with possible focus from OPEC on supply cuts if rates drops further. From trading perspective, one can look at Bull Call Spread in Crude. One can buy ITM 5700 CE which is trading at 140 and sell OTM CE at 53. The current spread is near 90 and any recovery towards 5850 can increase the spread between these two contracts. Technically, a breakout and sustained trading above 5800-5820 range may push Crude oil prices towards 5900 kind of levels going forward. In other energy segment, trend remains unclear in Natural Gas with prices oscillating between 165-170 to 190-195 range. Winter demand is yet to come which can possibly lift NG prices in US later as the commodity is sitting with strong supply at henry hub.