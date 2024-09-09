Indian Stock Market Review And Outlook For Sep 10, 2024

The theme of the market is sideways to bullish, however need clarity from the US CPI data going to be released this week. As per consensus estimates, US CPI should read lower at 2.6 per cent from a reading of 2.9 per cent, the previous month. The CPI data is key to the global market as Fed believe to take cues from the Phillips Curve. A lower reading of CPI and recent weak Jobs data from the US may push for sharper rate cut by the US Federal Reserve bank. The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet on September 17-18, 2024 for further monetary policy decisions. The market expects a 50 bp rate cut by the US Fed and this may push the Reserve Bank of India to start rate cut which are still at peak levels.