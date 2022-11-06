Centre Allows Sugar Exports Of Upto 6 Million Tonnes For 2022-23

The government on Sunday allowed exports of up to 6 million tonne (mt) of sugar on quota basis during the sugar season (SS) 2022-23.

A statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Sunday said as another measure to balance the price stability of sugar in the country and the financial positions of sugar mills in the country, based on initial estimates of sugarcane production, the government has allowed export of sugar up to 6 mt during the sugar season 2022-23.

The Centre has prioritised availability of about 27.5 mt sugar for domestic consumption, about 5 mt sugar for diversion to ethanol production and to have a closing balance of 6 mt as on September 2023.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade already notified to extend the inclusion of sugar exports under 'Restricted' category up to October 31, 2023.

Balance quantity of sugar produced by sugar mills in the country would be allowed for exports. Since at the beginning of sugar season (SS) 2022-23, initial estimates of sugarcane production are available, it has been decided to allow the export of 6 mt sugar, according to the official statement. The sugarcane production in the country will be reviewed periodically and based on the latest available estimates, quantity of sugar exports to be allowed could be reconsidered, the government said.

In the sugar export policy for SS 2022-23, the government has announced sugar mill-wise export quota for all sugar mills in the country with an objective system based on average production of sugar mills in last three years and average sugar production of the country in last three years.

Further, to expedite the sugar exports and to ensure flexibility to sugar mills in execution of the export quota, mills may decide to surrender the quota partially or fully within 60 days of the date of issue of order or they can swap the export quota with domestic quota within 60 days, according to the statement of ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

The government said this system would ensure lesser burden on logistics system of the country as swapping system would reduce the need to transport the sugar from distant locations to the ports for exports and movement of sugar across the length and breadth of the country for domestic consumption.