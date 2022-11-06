Manipur: MNPF Cadre Involved in 2021 Assam Rifles Colonel Death Arrested

An active cadre of Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front (MNPF), a militant outfit involved in killing of an Assam Rifles colonel, his family and four jawans, was arrested on Saturday in Manipur’s Imphal.
He was arrested by a combined team of security forces, including Manipur Police, NIA team and four Assam Rifles personnel from Yaingangpokpi junction near an oil pump.
The cadre has been identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkhan hailing from New-Cannan Village in Ukhrul district.
Notably, on November 2021, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles Vivplap Tripathi and his family along with four jawans were killed after their convoy came under attack by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.
Colonel Tripathi was returning from Behiang company company post with his wife and 6-year-old son when they were ambushed by the militants.
As many as six jawans, including a havildar, driver of the CO and three Quick Relation team members were also injured in the ambush.