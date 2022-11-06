Manipur: MNPF Cadre Involved in 2021 Assam Rifles Colonel Death Arrested

An active cadre of Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front (MNPF), a militant outfit involved in killing of an Assam Rifles colonel, his family and four jawans, was arrested on Saturday in Manipur’s Imphal.

He was arrested by a combined team of security forces, including Manipur Police, NIA team and four Assam Rifles personnel from Yaingangpokpi junction near an oil pump.

The cadre has been identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkhan hailing from New-Cannan Village in Ukhrul district.