Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Top Gong At Global Spirits Masters Competition

Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, a homegrown gin from Meghalaya in India, has won the top honour at the Global Spirits Masters competition.
Made from rainwater, Cherrapunji Craft Gin beat 110 brands from 55 countries in the world to secure the top spot. It was showcased at the London Wine Fair on May 21, 2024 in the UK, bringing the taste of Northeast India to the forefront of the global spirits industry.
A collaboration of the company’s master distiller and a Dutch counterpart, this gin is a fusion of 12 native botanicals from northeast India. It is sipping gin with a local signature that appeals to a global palate.
From ingredients like Kaji Nemu from Assam, Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya, Smoked tea from Manipur, Cardamom from Sikkim and Juniper from the eastern Himalayas, Cherrapunji gin is a product of the rich terroir of the North East.
The homegrown gin is available in Meghalaya, Assam at Arunachal at the moment and is due for a launch anytime in north India. The company is now focussing on exports and their first batch is due to land on the shores of Europe next month. This is for the first time that a brand from the north east has made such waves in the craft spirits industry.