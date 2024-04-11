Crafted Locally, Loved Globally Cherrapunji Gin Sets Foot In Assam

After a massive success in Meghalaya, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft gin was launched in Guwahati and will be available across the state. Born in the northeast of India in Cherrapunji, their offering is the east’s only craft gin which is made with purified rainwater & native botanicals.
A brainchild of their master distiller and a Dutch counterpart, this gin is a fusion of 12 native botanicals from northeast India. The idea was to make a sipping gin with a local signature that would appeal to a global palate. Cherrapunji eastern craft gin is a designer gin with citrus forward notes, a creamily smooth juniper base and a hint of smoke.
Their approach to distilling, bottling and sourcing is rooted in our values of sustainability. We use rainwater instead of groundwater. Source native botanicals close to the distillery. Reduce energy consumption by 70% using the most advanced stills sourced from the Netherlands. Bottle in a reusable steel bottle instead of glass. They are greening the crafts spirits industry by changing how spirits are made.
“We wanted to make a gin which is unique to our place but designed for a global palate. We source and process these rare botanicals ourselves as there is no existing supply chain. These botanicals have never made its way into a gin and that’s what makes us very unique,” Mayukh Hazarika CEO & Founder.
From ingredients like Kaji Nemu from Assam, Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya, Smoked tea from Manipur, Cardamom from Sikkim and Juniper from eastern Himalayas, Cherrapunji gin is truly a product of the rich terroir of the North East.
The bottle is illustrated with the coloured life of Cherrapunji, India. A mandarin picker, a colonial-era Bedford bus, a red panda, bamboo forests, monoliths etc. are all a part of this sleepy, rainy place. These elements have been illustrated beautifully by Portland-based designer Reshidev RK.
The Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin bottle is made from military grade stainless steel bottle. The bottle has been shaped with our strong belief in sustainability and hence they looked for a material that can replace a glass bottle to reduce its carbon footprint - the result is a stainless-steel bottle, weighing 158 grams. Making the bottle highly reusable and recyclable.