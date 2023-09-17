Dabur To Include Hajmola and Odomos In Its Power Brand Portfolio

Dabur, a prominent Indian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, is set to elevate its digestive brand Hajmola and mosquito repellent brand Odomos to join its list of power brands, according to CEO Mohit Malhotra.
Dabur's FMCG portfolio presently includes nine distinct power brands, eight in India and one in overseas markets, accounting for 70 percent of its total sales.
The company currently derives 75 percent of its revenue from the domestic market, focusing on eight domestic power brands, including Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, and others. Its international power brand, Vatika, caters to a global audience with personal care products.
Dabur has identified 17 brands with revenue ranging from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, representing its brands for future growth. These brands, once smaller than Rs 100 crore, are now being scaled up to reach more households.
CEO Mohit Malhotra emphasized Dabur's efforts to position Hajmola as a power brand. Currently, Hajmola contributes around Rs 350-400 crore in revenue, and the company aims to elevate its status within the power brand architecture.
Similarly, Dabur intends to expand the reach of Odomos and is working on increasing its turnover to qualify it as a power brand.
Dabur's power brand strategy involves more significant investments in manufacturing, broader market coverage, and expansion into related product categories.
This entails deploying additional resources, including brand managers and increased advertising budgets, to strengthen these brands' presence in the market.